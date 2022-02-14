UK: Heart transplant waiting list jumps 83%

A report released by NHS says that the waiting list for a heart transplant has jumped over the last decade, rising by 83%.

According to the NHS the problem lies with donors, not enough of them and too few making their wishes clear to their families. As a result there just are not enough organs to cope with the volume of patients requiring transplants, the NHS urging people to sign up to their donor lists, to include organ donation in their wills and to make it clear to friends and family that you wish to have your organs donated should anything happen to you

Currently there are 6,000 people across the UK currently waiting for an organ transplant, with the waiting times for children on average two-and-a-half times longer than adults.

The NHS says increased numbers of people on the waiting list is partly down to new medical advances, like mechanical hearts that can keep people alive for much longer while they wait for a human match.

Since May 2020, all adults in England are also automatically opted in to becoming organ donors, but can opt out if they wish.

They say a lack of younger donors is a particular problem, with the number of young organ donors staying static at around 50 a year.

Under-18s were not part of the law change to automatic opt in for donation, and either have to be signed up by their parents or can sign up with parental permission.

But parents asked about organ donation are less likely to agree – with just over half of families supporting donation for a relative aged under 18 in 2019/20.

Research shows almost two-thirds of people have still not told their family about their wish to be a donor if they die. Failure to do so can stop a donation going ahead.

“Families faced with this situation will always be asked about their loved one’s decision. They will always be consulted, and if a family genuinely feel they can’t make that decision, then the transplant will not go ahead,” Olive McGowan, Chief Nurse at NHS Blood and Transplant, told Sky News.

“We know that families are more likely to carry out a loved one’s decision if they know exactly what a loved one would have wanted. So it’s really important that we all talk to our families, and let our families know what our decision would be.”

NHS Blood and Transplant have launched a new campaign called “Heart to Heart”, asking families to sit down and talk about their wishes around organ donation.

The NHS hopes that by having the conversation the number of donors will increase and that waiting lists like that for a heart transplant will come down, reversing the upward trend that has seen the list jump 83%.

