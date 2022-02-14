UK bank issues urgent scam warning after woman loses hundreds of pounds.

Santander in the UK has warned customers to watch out for HMRC scams. Fraudsters are hitting up unsuspecting people via WhatsApp, email, SMS messages and phone calls. The fraudsters are conning people into sharing bank details and sensitive information.

According to The Express, scammers are telling victims that a tax rebate is due or that they are owed money. The fraudsters then con people into transferring money between accounts.

Chris Ainsley is Santander’s head of fraud control. He has urged people to be aware of the scam as it is expected that more cases will occur over the next few weeks.

Ainsley explained: “By taking on the persona of the HMRC, criminals are trying to intimidate their victims by impersonating an institution that most of us recognise and trust.

“With the February extension to the self-assessment deadline fast approaching, we expect to see a significant increase in HMRC scams over the coming weeks.

“Don’t let criminals get away with it. Always check with HMRC directly before acting.”

One woman was conned out of over £800 by HMRC fraudsters. She was tricked into transferring money and even provided passport and driving licence copies to validate her payment.

Santander customers who think they have been tricked by fraudsters should call their bank using the number found on the back of their bankcard.

