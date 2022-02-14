Tune into Radiotelevisión Marbella (on channel 44 of your TDT) and enjoy the best local television content. RTV Marbella is the municipal television and radio station, broadcasting 24 hours a day with programmes prepared by their highly qualified staff.

There are a variety of shows to cover local news, in-depth interviews, sports, culture, the environment and much more to ensure they give everyone a voice. With this in mind, RTV Marbella embraces Marbella Now, an English language chat show, to also help connect those that don’t speak Spanish but wish to further integrate in our resident community.

You can watch a new Marbella Now on Thursday evenings at 11pm, with daily repeats at different times. You can watch online live or from the archives or via my website, YouTube channel and social media, so there’s plenty of ways to connect.

By sharing the guests’ interviews helps promote them but also to promote our city and all it has to offer. It takes time to network and meet the right people so hopefully we can ease the process by bringing the information to you.

Marbella Now – #MN337 – first airing tonight, Thursday, February 10 at 11pm.

Every week, a member of CIT Marbella joins the show. CIT Marbella is a business networking association, grouping over 450 companies and 80 professions. Established since 1989, it is very much involved not just with the members and their promotion but also representing the socio-economic interests of all international communities in Marbella and the Costa del Sol. To this end they maintain close relationships with the competent institutions and governing bodies. They are truly a great ally for any business, big or small. Worth checking out perhaps? This week’s member guest is Yolanda Romero of Marbella Fisio.

Another great group, but just for the ladies, is Costa Women and President Ali Meehan is back to share this year’s plans for her ever-increasing community. It’s free to join and with online and in person meet ups and events, ensures no woman need feel alone in business nor wanting for friends when moving to Spain.

Joost and Joyce of Jong Leren specialise in organising internships in the Malaga region. I personally am most grateful, not just for the interns they have sent me over the past couple of years, but also because they genuinely and avidly support youth and ways to help develop their skills. My ‘regulars’ will know that one of this year’s United Nationalities of Marbella missions is to help our local youth feel more integrated in our community and have local companies offer them internship opportunities and career options, so a subject very close to my heart.

Last week’s show is also a must #MN336 with Marie-Noëlle Erize of Marie-Noëlle Communications, one of our most prominent PR and marketing agencies; Masha Malka, international Speaker; best-selling author and member of the Forbes Coaching Council, the new president of Triple A Marbella Animal Rescue Centre Elise Dunweber and our CIT guest, Edouard des Fontaines of La Cala Resort. #BetterTogether.

