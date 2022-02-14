Tributes to rugby player who died after in-game injury

Heartbreaking tributes have been paid to a rugby player who died after an in-game injury.

Evesham RFC player Jack Jeffery lost his life after he was injured scoring a try. The game had been against Berkswell and Balsall in Warwickshire. After being injured during the game on Saturday Jack was rushed to Coventry’s Walsgrave Hospital.

Jack’s sister Daisy Jeffrey paid an emotional tribute and said: “My baby brother doing what you loved most. I will forever be heartbroken.”

Jack’s father took to Facebook and said that his son had died: “doing what he loved the most, playing rugby”.

A spokesperson for Worcester Warriors stated: “The thoughts and condolences of everyone at Worcester Warriors go to the family, friends and team-mates of Jack Jeffery and Evesham RFC.

“Jack tragically died in Walsgrave Hospital in Coventry from injuries he sustained in the process of scoring a try for Evesham in their Midlands Two West South win at Berkswell & Balsall on Saturday.”

One club member commented on the tragic loss and said: “Evesham Rugby Club was, and always will be a family club!! Yesterday, one of those family members lost his life playing the game he loved……. my thoughts are with Jack and his family and everyone at Evesham Rugby Club!”

David Summerfield the Evesham RFU Chairman commented: “Jack served his club, his teammates and the county with distinction and provided much satisfaction to the club supporters in knowing exactly where the whitewash was.

“As a club, we have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and goodwill from the rugby community. Jack was calm, respected and highly thought of. Our club and community have lost such a bright light.

