Train crash in Munich leaves one dead and 40 injured.

One dead and 40 injured in Munich train crash horror

A horrendous collision between two passenger trains this afternoon, Monday, February 14, in the German city of Munich, has left at least one person dead, and around 40 more injured. Some of the injured are reported to be in a serious condition.

According to German police, several emergency services were rushed to the scene at around 4:40pm. One of the train drivers was reported to have been trapped inside his cab for almost an hour before he was rescued by firefighters.

The terrible incident involved two S-Bahn trains, and occurred in the southern district of Munich, near Schaftlarn train station. “There are numerous emergency services at the scene, people are injured, and the route is currently completely closed”, confirmed a police spokesperson.

The impact of the two trains colliding allegedly lifted one of the carriages off its wheels, sending it out of control.

Neurone Intelligence reports that there are several emergency helicopters at the scene, and images uploaded on social media show firefighters rushing up an embankment to reach the accident. Others show debris scattered on the tracks, and one carriage appears to have its door ripped open.

One of the passengers spoke with the German publication Bild, and recalled a sudden loud bang which propelled him forward. He claimed that it was most likely that the carriage impacted in the collision contained many students, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

