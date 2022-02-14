There’s something brewing for Torrevieja U3A’s next meeting

TORREVIEJA U3A: Next monthly meeting on February 25 at the Los Angeles bar Photo credit: Torrevieja U3A

TORREVIEJA U3A are now looking forward to resuming their normal busy calendar.

Details of all their upcoming events can be found on torreviejau3a.org or, for existing members, their Facebook page.

The association’s next monthly meeting will be held on February 25 at the Los Angeles bar in Torrevieja. The meeting starts at 10.30am and all the usual facilities will be available.

Guest speaker Laurence from Another Planet Brewery in Torre Pacheco brings his wealth of knowledge in  brewing ales and there will also samples to try.

“A presentation not to be missed!” exclaimed Torrevieja U3A’s press officer Barry Weston.This will be followed with entertainment from the accomplished vocalist and musician, U3A member Ian Smith.

Dawn and Tracey will be handling membership renewals, assisted by Naomi and Yvonne advising and assisting applicants wishing to join the association.


The membership team is also present at the coffee mornings held on the second Thursday of each month at Rocky’s in Playa Flamenca between 10.30am and 12 noon.

 


