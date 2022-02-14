SPANISH Foreign Minister positive about Treaty with Gibraltar and says it is almost 99 per cent ready and still thinks it will be possible to finalise before Easter.

Speaking at a private function organised by the PSOE of Cadiz on February 11, José Manuel Albares spoke about his recognition of the importance of Cadiz Province which has more external borders than any other part of Spain as well as its proximity to Morocco.

Touching on the situation with Gibraltar he said “I am guided by the 270,000 Spaniards who live in the Campo de Gibraltar and the objective is to create a Zone of shared prosperity”.

He added “When we approach the end of the negotiation, which is already almost 99 per cent, more nerves enter, but for us, for the government of Pedro Sánchez, generosity will not be lacking in any practical or daily aspect”.

The minister made it clear that he is committed to do all he can to ensure that an agreement is in place by Easter as he sees good will from all parties involved in the negotiations.

This is good news for those wanting to see a deal done as just a week ago, as a matter of prudence, the Gibraltar Government published a “No Deal” information booklet that described how life on the Rock would change if Gibraltar, the UK, Spain and the rest of the EU don’t agree on the wording of this complex matter.

One of the hosts of the function, San Roque Mayor Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix, explained that for his town, just across the border and next to La Linea de la Frontera this was an important time and he had every confidence that an acceptable agreement would be negotiated by the diplomats involved.

