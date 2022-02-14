Silence is Meghan ‘declaring war on Camilla who she never liked’, according to a royal expert.

One Royal expert believes that Meghan and Harry’s silence over the news that Camilla will become Queen Consort is a “deliberate insult.” The Royal expert also believes that the lack of congratulations proves that the pair “never liked her.”

Tom Bower is a Royal expert and a journalist. He is working on a biography of Meghan. The Queen recently confirmed that Camilla will take on the role of Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne.

Writing for The Sun Bower commented on the lack of customary congratulations for Camilla. He revealed: “It has been said by a number of people that Harry has always disliked Camilla and blamed her for wrecking his parents’ marriage.

“Perhaps the Sussexes’ deafening silence is Meghan’s way of declaring war.

“It is believed that she has never liked Camilla, and I am sure the feelings are reciprocated.”

The Queen publicly gave her support to Camilla on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee. The Queen commented: “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me.

“And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

