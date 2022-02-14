Sevilla traffic accident between a bus and a car leaves two dead

By Chris King
image: [email protected]

Two young people die after a traffic accident involving a bus and a car in the Sevillian municipality of Sanlucar la Mayor

Two young people have died in a traffic accident this Monday, February 14, when a bus collided with a car in the Sevillian municipality of Sanlucar la Mayor. The deceased are reportedly a 19-year-old female, and a 22-year-old male.

As reported to EFE by sources from the 112 emergency services, this tragic incident occurred at around 2:15pm this afternoon. It took place at the junction where the roads leading to the municipalities of Aznalcollar, Sanlucar la Mayor, and Huevar del Aljarafe, all converge, on the A-472, not far from the solar power plant.

112 had immediately deployed firefighters from the Diputacion, and medical teams from the 061 Health Emergency Centre. An emergency rescue helicopter was mobilised, along with the Guardia Civil and the road maintenance service.

According to sources, the young woman was confirmed dead at the scene, while a helicopter has been sent to the area to try to save the boy, but he sadly passed away shortly after, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

___________________________________________________________

