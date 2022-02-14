Sellers’ dilemma thanks to a Guardamar town hall oversight

RESIDENTS in a14-property Guardamar luxury development built in 2009 discovered nine years later that their communal areas were illegal.

In 2018 the town hall informed the Marina Real Habitat property owners that the gardens, swimming pool, garages, television antenna and the liquid gas deposit for central heating all lacked planning permission.

It was their responsibility, they were told, to remedy the situation.

The property-owners insist that the deposit, telecommunications and ventilation towers were already present when the town hall gave the go-ahead to occupy the €500,000 properties.

The owners argue that the administration was remiss when carrying out its inspections, although the town hall maintains that there was no evidence of the illegal additions when granting the occupancy permits.

“The real offenders are the developers, who have now disappeared from Guardamar,” pointed out the property owners, many of who wish to sell but cannot do so because the original project does not correspond to the finished complex.