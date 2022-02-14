QUESOS SIERRA CRESTELLINA based in Casares makes cheese and yoghurt from the milk of the mountain loving Payoya Goat which is officially considered to be endangered by the Spanish Government.

For some 90 years the farm on which the cheese is made has been involved in caring for the animals and now there is a chance to visit to see all of the newly born kids as well as make your own cheese.

There are two options, one which lasts an hour and a half allows some time to enjoy a visit the goats and the kids and then to learn how to make your own cheese which you can take home with you.

Cost of this experience is €17 for an adult and €13 for a child whilst the other option lasts for three hours, incorporates the cheese making but allows visitors to become a goatherd for the day, learning about the daily life of the herders.

You will be able to milk the goats, see then go out to graze on the mountain, see a slingshot demonstration and then make your own cheese as well.

Cost for this second option is €30 per adult and €15 per child for a limited period.

To find out more visit https://quesossierracrestellina.es/.

