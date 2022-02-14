Price of electricity in Spain on Tuesday, February 15.

according to provisional data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), it will be €199.94/MWh, about €16.60 higher than the €183.32 euros/MWh of this Monday,

By time slots, the maximum electricity price for this Tuesday 15 will be between 8am and 9am, at €250.79/MWh, while the minimum, of €162.52/MWh, will be recorded between 3pm and 4pm.

The prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are linked, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

These rises in electricity prices since the middle of last year are explained mainly by the high prices of gas in the markets, and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, both of which are at all-time highs.

The price of gas is also up these days due to the escalation of tensions in Ukraine. Thus, this Monday marked a price of €79.40/MWh, with a rise of 2.8 per cent, according to data from the operator Mibgas.

Compared to just a year ago, the price in the ‘pool’ for this Tuesday 15 will be more than 13 times higher than the €14.85/MWh of February 15, 2021, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

