Paintings raise funds for Food Bank

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Paintings raise funds for Food Bank
GALLERY VISIT: Other Nationalities councillor Martine Mertens with Liselotte Lenschow Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ARTIST Liselotte Lenschow is showing her work at the Albir Gallery until February 23 between 6pm and 8`pm.

Proceeds from sales will be donated to Alfaz’s Voluntariado Social which runs the local Food Bank and provides essential supplies for more than 300 families.

The gallery near the Albir beach in Calle Joaquin Rodrigo reflects Alfaz’s cosmopolitan community as it is owned by Nelly de Arbo from Bulgaria and Inge Buland who is Norwegian.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Commited to art and culture, they were also happy to help Liselotte Lenschow in raising funds for Voluntariado Social.

Martine Mertens, Rocio Guijarro and Manuel Casado, respective councillors for Other Nationalities, Equality and Culture, visited the gallery for the February 11 inauguration where they thanked the gallery-owners and the artist for the charity initiative.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here