Paintings raise funds for Food Bank

ARTIST Liselotte Lenschow is showing her work at the Albir Gallery until February 23 between 6pm and 8`pm.

Proceeds from sales will be donated to Alfaz’s Voluntariado Social which runs the local Food Bank and provides essential supplies for more than 300 families.

The gallery near the Albir beach in Calle Joaquin Rodrigo reflects Alfaz’s cosmopolitan community as it is owned by Nelly de Arbo from Bulgaria and Inge Buland who is Norwegian.

Commited to art and culture, they were also happy to help Liselotte Lenschow in raising funds for Voluntariado Social.

Martine Mertens, Rocio Guijarro and Manuel Casado, respective councillors for Other Nationalities, Equality and Culture, visited the gallery for the February 11 inauguration where they thanked the gallery-owners and the artist for the charity initiative.