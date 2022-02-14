NHS and DHSC launch new national cervical screening campaign as 1 in 3 do not get tested

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the NHS are jointly launching a new national cervical screening campaign as nearly 1 in 3 do not get tested when they receive their invitation.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the NHS have jointly launched a huge new national campaign to encourage people to go to their cervical screening appointments.

The campaign “Help Us Help You – Cervical Screening Saves Lives” urges women to go to their appointment when they receive an invitation and to get tested immediately if they missed their last one.

According to the official statement published on the government website:

“Latest figures from March 2021 show that nearly a third (30 per cent) of eligible individuals – women and people with a cervix aged between 25 and 64 – were not screened.

“Around 2,700 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer in England each year and approximately 690 women die from the disease – around two deaths every day. Previous estimates suggest screening prevents 70 per cent of cervical cancer deaths, but 83 per cent of deaths could be prevented if everyone attended regularly.

“As part of the campaign, a new survey of 3,000 women and people with a cervix commissioned by DHSC today reveals a number of concerns which prevent cervical screening.

“Embarrassment was the most common reason for never having attended or missing an appointment (42 per cent), followed by those who “kept putting it off” (34 per cent) and “being worried it would be painful” (28 per cent).”

Maria Caulfield, Minister for Patient Safety and Primary Care, said:

“Around two women die every day from cervical cancer, but screening takes just a few minutes and can stop the disease before it starts.

“Through our new campaign, we’re calling on all women and people with a cervix to get screened to help save hundreds of lives. Even if you’re feeling embarrassed or nervous, please don’t ignore your invitation.”

