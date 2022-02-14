Nearly 10,000 residents of Madrid to lose parking spaces in municipal car parks due to fraudulent use

The City Council of Madrid has revealed that nearly 10,000 residents will lose their parking spaces in municipal car parks due to fraudulent use.

The City Council of Madrid has revealed the initial conclusions from its large-scale inspection plan that is being carried out with the objective of detecting irregular and possibly unauthorised uses of designated parking spaces. The inspections began in 2020 in response to the long list of residents waiting for designated parking spaces. Over the last two years, 55,187 spaces have been inspected, of which 40,738 were found to have unresolved irregularities.

Although 60 per cent of those with irregularities could be solved, 41 per cent (9,763) were completely fraudulent because they had been re-let out to someone else or the person no longer had the correct documentation. These people will lose their places, which will be made available to the 10,966 Madrid residents who are on the waiting list. There may be even more such cases, as the City Council still has to inspect another 41,826 parking spaces in 297 municipal car parks.

