National Police to abolish minimum height requirement for aspiring police officers

The minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has announced that the Spanish National Police is to abolish the minimum height requirement for those who wish to enter the force.

The Directorate-General of the National Police will abolish the minimum height requirement for aspiring police officers, a measure that could be implemented in the next round of selection tests, which are scheduled for 2023. The minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, announced the initiative on February 14 after meeting with the Director-General of the Police, Francisco Pardo Piqueras, and the heads of training and selection of the National Police.

Grande-Marlaska stressed that the measure will help to break “one of the glass ceilings” that has prevented many women from joining the force. “The current regulation is more restrictive for women. The limit is only two centimetres below the average height of women, while for men the margin is up to nine centimetres,” said the minister.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



With this change, the National Police is now on a par with other civilian police forces in European countries, such as France, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Slovakia, Sweden, Norway, Austria, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Romania, Denmark and Germany, as these police forces do not have a height requirement for access to their selection tests.

Minimum height requirements will only be maintained for certain special units – IPU, RPU and GEO – where height affects the specific police work they carry out.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.