Mobile mammograms in Spain’s Andalucia.

As part of Andalucia’s Early Detection of Breast Cancer Program, seven new mobile units have been purchased by the Andalucian Health Service (SAS).

According to the Junta de Andalucia: “The new equipment incorporates digital mammography, has a higher resolution and reduces exposure time and radiation dose, which means greater safety for both women and the professionals who work in these units.”

Around 4.5 million euros has been invested in the new units.

The Junta de Andalucia added: “These mobile units also have triple access with a wheelchair lift, eliminate architectural barriers and include elements to improve patient comfort such as the installation of tents to minimise high temperatures and comfort measures in the waiting rooms.

“They also have a new appointment management system that allows the patient’s image to be securely linked to her digital medical history immediately.”

The new mobile units will bring the mammogram service to more people and reduce waiting times. The new mobile mammogram units will use an appointment system that will issue alerts and reminders.

