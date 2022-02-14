Meghan Markle intends ‘never’ to return to UK

Meghan Markle intends ‘never’ to return to the UK, says a royal expert.

Royal expert Tom Bower, believes that the Duchess of Sussex will never return to the UK. He also feels that she does not care what the British public think of her.

Bower commented to The Sun newspaper: “I suspect Meghan no longer cares whether she is welcome in London.

“She has no intention of returning.”

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their role as senior members of the Royal family in 2020. They had announced the decision by Instagram. However, last month it looked hopeful that the pair could return to the UK this summer for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The possibility of them returning to the UK diminished though as a public protection row erupted.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl commented: “I think we can be certain that Harry and Meghan will be coming back to Britain” for the Platinum Jubilee.

She added: “I think the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022 are a likely opportunity for them to come over to be a part of the official celebrations of the Queen’s 70th year.”

Harry does not feel safe in the UK and has requested police protection. His lawyers say that the country is “unsafe” for him and his family.

Harry’s lawyers drew up a “pre-action protocol” letter which was sent to Home Office. The possibility of a judicial review has been raised if the UK government does not agree to police protection.

