McDonald’s withdraws new chicken burger in the UK after running out of stock

McDonald’s is arguably the most famous restaurant chain in the world, with more than 34,000 locations, in 118 countries. Its fast food has fans in the millions, and sometimes that demand overwhelms the company itself.

On February 2, McDonald’s launched the Chicken Big Mac exclusively in the UK. This new burger follows the format of the famous Big Mac, but uses breaded chicken meat instead of beef.

Just 10 days after the launch of their new product, the company has had to withdraw it from sale, because they have run out of stock. McDonald’s tweeted on its official account, “Your love for the limited edition Chicken Big Mac knows no bounds, and is out of stock almost everywhere”.

“Thank you for loving her even more than we thought you would, she’ll be back soon”, the company told fans. A spokesperson for the company said, “We are delighted with the reaction of our customers to the limited edition Chicken Big Mac”.

“Demand has been incredible, and we simply cannot keep up. As such, we have made the decision to pause the promotion, let our restaurant teams and suppliers restock, and prepare for their return in a few weeks”, the spokesperson added.

“We will keep customers informed of its return through the usual channels. Thank you to everyone who has made this our most popular release. We can’t wait to bring it back for even more customers to enjoy”, as reported by 20minutos.es.

