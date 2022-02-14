Marbella City Council employee faces trial for taking 25,400 euros as salary advance

An employee of the City Council of Marbella is facing trial for using her position to give herself a salary advance of 25,400 euros.

An employee of the Marbella City Council is to face trial for taking around 25,400 euros in advance payments. The Malaga Public Prosecutor’s Office is accusing her of embezzlement and is asking that she receive a two-year prison sentence and eight years of professional disqualification.

The woman worked as a general administrative assistant for the City Council in the area handling payroll, which meant that she had access to the computer database used for payroll management.

Between January 2016 and 2019, the woman requested salary advances, which were granted on the condition that she would repay them in the following months by subtracting the amounts received in advance from her future salaries, according to the public prosecution.

However, “in order to obtain an economic benefit”, the woman allegedly did not return the money provided in advance, says the public prosecutor.

The woman reportedly “prevented the computer application from automatically discounting the amounts received in advance from the amount on her paychecks” in order to receive her full salary in addition to the advances she had already received.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, when she learned in January 2019 that her actions had been detected by municipal officials, she returned 25,475 euros to the City Council, which was the total amount she had received as advances and that she had allegedly “made her own since 2016”.

The prosecutor asks that the accused be sentenced to two years in prison for continuous embezzlement and to be disqualified from public office or employment for eight years.

