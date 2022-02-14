Man receives a cheque for £2trillion compensation from Northern Powergrid

A ‘clerical error’ by Northern Powergrid resulted in 74 cheques for more than £2trillion each being issued



A homeowner in Yorkshire mistakenly received a compensation cheque from energy provider Northern Powergrid, for a staggering total of more than £2trillion. Gareth Hughes was due payment for Storm Arwen-related damages, but never expected it would be for a monstrous £2,324,252,080,110.

The accountant from Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire took to Twitter to jokingly thank the provider for his cheque. He posted an image of the cheque made out in his name, showing the obviously ridiculous numerical error.

“Thank you for our compensation payment @Northpowergrid for the several days we were without power following #stormarwen Before I bank the cheque however, are you 100 per cent certain you can afford this? #trillionpounds”, he wrote.

Gareth received a reply from Northern Power Grid, thanking him for bringing what they termed as an “oversight” to their attention. They asked for his contact details in order to correct the error.

In a follow-up tweet, he advised the energy supplier to check its payments, because he was aware of at least four others in his neighbourhood who had also been sent similar cheques for mind-blowing amounts of money.

According to a report by iTV News, Northern Powergrid admitted that this “clerical error” meant that they had issued 74 customers with these cheques by mistake, but they had all been stopped to prevent anybody cashing them.

“As soon as we identified the clerical error, which was caused by the electricity meter reference number being incorrectly quoted as the payment sum, we ensured all 74 customers’ cheques were stopped, so they could not be cashed”, commented a spokeswoman for Northern Powergrid, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

