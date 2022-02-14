Madrid airport security guard reunites traveller with backpack containing €7,300

Security guard returns a backpack with more than €7,300 found on a platform of T4 at Barajas airport in Madrid

Renfe has returned a backpack to its owner, complete with more than €7,300 euros in community bills and dollar currency. The backpack was found by a company security guard at the Cercanias station of T4 of the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport.

As Renfe sources explained to Europa Press, the incident occurred at the beginning of February. A Renfe security guard on patrol came across the abandoned backpack on the platform.

The guard subsequently took the luggage to the station office, where the workers – after first informing the Cercanias Madrid Lost Property of the discovery – proceeded to inspect it.

Inside they found a passport and an amount of cash in excess of €7,300 euros. “We remember that we had sold a ticket to the person who appeared in the passport photo first thing in the morning”, explained the Renfe commercial operator at T4 who inspected the backpack.

This employee then knew that thanks to the Covid protocol, in order to track people in case there is any contagion, the data of this traveller would be stored in the computer. Her contact number was quickly found and they called her by phone. Within ten minutes she appeared at the desk, and was obviously very relieved to be reunited with her belongings, as reported by 20minutos.es.