Kate Garraway reveals Derek is a ‘stranger’ now

Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek is a ‘stranger’ now.

The Good Morning Britain presenter has opened up and revealed that her husband Derek feels like a ‘stranger’ to her. The 54-year-old presenter has been looking after Derek since he returned home from the hospital.

Kate is set to share details of the family’s life in the new documentary Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek. In a promo, for the documentary, Kate revealed: “I’m very protective of people seeing him vulnerable but this is the reality of life for people that are caring. The person he is now, in many ways, is a stranger.”

She went on to add: “If we have a love and he can be a dad to the children in a whole new way, that’s life isn’t it.”

Derek was hit with Covid in March 2020. During his time in hospital, he was placed into an induced coma. He spent a year in hospital before finally being able to return home to his family.

Kate recently told You magazine: “I’m not sure that we’ve ever fallen out of love, but I think a new path is emerging, a new way to be in love.

“He puts huge trust in me. He just says, ‘Whatever you think’, which is wonderful, but I do get quite tearful about it. I think, ‘God, I hope I’m worthy of that trust’.

“But I’ve got his back. That is a relationship in itself, isn’t it? How many times do couples have doubts about each other?

“That’s a positive thing to come out of this, to have that certainty of each other. He and I are very close.”

