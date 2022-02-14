Jet2 ramps up summer capacity to Med islands from Manchester airport.

Jet2 and Jet2 holidays are increasing the number of flights available over the summer to Mallorca, Ibiza, Santorini and Sardinia. The company has warned that late deals could be hard to get hold of as demand is expected to be high.

Spain’s Ibiza will have extra flights on Saturdays and Sundays from late July until late September and Mallorca is set to gain extra flights on Thursdays.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The company will be adding extra flights to Sardinia from Manchester airport on Saturdays and Santorini on Sundays, over the summer period.

Jet2’s Chief executive Steve Heapy said: “Over the past couple of years we have always maintained that demand will come roaring back once customers start to see travel returning to normal.

“That is really proving to be the case, with all seasons and all types of holiday looking extremely popular.

“Summer ‘22 is the long-awaited moment when everyone can all finally enjoy a normal summer holiday once again, and our customers are flocking to get that sunshine booked in.”

Mr Heapy went on to add: “As always, we will be responding to demand by adding more flights and holidays, such as the additional capacity we are announcing to Sardinia, Santorini, Majorca and Ibiza today.

“Although we always look to give our customers unrivalled choice and flexibility, this strong demand coupled with holidaymakers looking to really treat themselves this summer, could make things look a little different this year.

“For instance, with holidaymakers acting quickly to book the best rooms, hotels and destinations, the late deal could well become harder to find as the year progresses.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.