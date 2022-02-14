Ivan Reitman, director of ‘Ghostbusters’ dies at 75

Credit: YouTube screenshot

Ivan Reitman, producer and director of ‘Ghostbusters’ dies at 75.

The cinema world is in mourning over the death of film director and producer Ivan Reitman. Ivan directed the amazingly popular film Ghostbusters. He died in the United States.

On Saturday night he died aged 75 “in his sleep”. His family revealed that he died at home in California’s Montecito.

His family commented: “Our family mourns the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always look for the magic in life.”

Before emigrating to Canada with his family Ivan was born in the former Czechoslovakia. He went on to study at McMaster University. He spent his time studying drama and music at the University and ventured into creating short films.

Ivan worked alongside names such as Bill Murray, John Belushi and Harold Ramis. He will probably be best remembered for Ghostbusters.


In the late 70s, he directed The Incorrigible Meatballs. This was Bill Murray’s first starring role.

