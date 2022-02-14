Hiker rescued after fainting in Antequera

A hiker was rescued by the National Police and Provincial Fire Brigade on Sunday after he fainted while out walking in Antequera.

On Sunday, February 14, the National Police and members of the Provincial Fire Brigade rescued a hiker who had fainted in a mountainous area of Antequera that was difficult to access.

According to the statement from the National Police, the steep and uneven terrain made it difficult for the rescue workers to reach the location of the 53-year-old man. He was taken to a more accessible area on a stretcher, and the ambulance service was waiting to take him to the hospital.

The National Police were alerted to the incident on Sunday, at 12.00 p.m., when they were informed that a man had fainted while out walking in the mountainous area of the Nacimiento de la Villa, in Antequera. The National Police activated the rescue protocol.

Accompanied by one of the other hikers in the man’s group, the officers climbed up the steep slope to the area, which was at an altitude of about 1,000 metres.

Once they reached the victim, who was in a state of semi-consciousness, the officers administered first aid, placing him in a safe position and keeping him hydrated while awaiting more help.

Subsequently, members of the Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium joined the rescue. The police and firefighters worked together to carry the hiker to a less remote area, where the medical staff were waiting. He was then taken to the hospital in an ambulance for tests. At no moment did they fear for the man’s life.

