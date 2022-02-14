Fury as expats living in the EU shunned by banks in the UK.

Due to Brexit, expats are being shunned by financial institutions in the UK. British expats living in the EU are finding that British banks and building societies do not want to lend them money. This is due to relationship issues between Brussels and the UK surrounding Brexit.

The number of UK nationals living in the EU buying property in Britain has dropped significantly. Expats who have decided to live elsewhere across the globe are finding that they do not have the same issues.

Speaking to The Telegraph Guy Stephenson from mortgage broker Offshoreonline explained: “With no comprehensive financial settlement being part of the UK Brexit deal, many of the biggest British building societies have decided to stop lending to EU residents who live in the EU.

“This is until the position is clarified.

“This has limited the supply of lenders.”

According to The Daily Telegraph, one UK national who was working in Germany was turned down by a British financial institution. The teacher had met all the financial criteria but was still turned down.

Mr Stephenson stated: “We got him lending with an international bank based outside mainland UK.”

Many British expats still hope to purchase property on a buy-to-let basis in the UK. This is becoming increasingly difficult.

Mortgage broker Mark Harris explained: “Options are limited for buyers, as high street banks and building societies have stopped serving this market.

“This is partly to do with the increased difficulties in checking income, expenditure and general affordability.

“It is also to do with the lack of a finance bill, which has still to be agreed.”

