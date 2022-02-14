FUENGIROLA recommends two escapes for kids during Semana Blanca (White Week) which is the equivalent of half term which always includes Andalucia Day which falls on February 28.

Malaga Province is the only one in Andalucia that celebrates Semana Blanca although other provinces do also close their schools.

This year it runs from Monday February 28 to Friday March 4, with weekends either side, so parents may have difficulty in taking time off from work.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Fuengirola Council therefore currently has two special opportunities for children, the first being a three-day trip to the Hornachuelos Natural Park in Cordoba from February 25 to 27 which is open to youngsters aged between 12 and 17 and costs €150 all-inclusive which includes the return coach trip, food, accommodation and activities with reservations open now at www.riosecretoaventura.com.

The second option is a Sports Campus aimed at children aged 4 to 14 which will take place at the Elola sports complex from March 1 to 4 costing €35 for Fuengirola residents and €50 for others and interested parties can call 952 466 677, between 9am and 2pm or by visiting the sports centre.

Those taking part will be divided into groups, depending on the number of students to carry out different sports activities, both outdoors and indoors, such as paddle tennis, basketball or athletics.

In all cases, parents may be assured that the young people will be property monitored at all times.

Thank you for reading ‘Fuengirola recommends two escapes for kids during Semana Blanca’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.