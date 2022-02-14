Fifty vehicles involved in huge traffic incident in Barcelona region.

Around 30 people reported injured after fifty vehicles involved in multiple pile-up in Barcelona municipality

According to the Catalan Service of Traffic (SCT), a major traffic incident has occurred this evening, Monday, February 14, in the municipality of Barcelona. Around 50 vehicles are believed to have been involved in a multiple pile-up that occurred on the C-32, between the towns of Pineda de Mar and Calella.

There are around 30 people reported injured, but none of them serious, after a sudden violent hailstorm occurred on the motorway. Specifically, the incident happened at Km124 of the C-32, at around 7pm.

Tailbacks of around 3km ensued, as two lanes of the northbound carriageway towards Barcelona were cut, with traffic backing up.

The first data offered by the Medical Emergency System (SEM) reported that three people have been less seriously injured, and there are another 25 affected, but most of them minor.

Warnings were subsequently issued to drivers in the region to drive more carefully, due to bad weather conditions.

Seven units from the Mossos d’Esquadrato have been deployed to the accident site and, together with the Fire Department and the SEM, have begun tasks to care for the injured and to clear the road, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

