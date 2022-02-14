Expert police negotiator stops man from self-harming in Malaga

After five hours of dialogue, an expert negotiator from the National Police managed to stop a man from self-harming in Malaga.

After five hours of dialogue, a negotiator from the National Police in Malaga managed to resolve a critical situation in which a man was threatening to harm himself with a knife. According to the Provincial Police Station, the man suffered a nervous breakdown at his parents’ home in the company of his parents, brother and son. For no apparent reason, he picked up a knife and made several threats to those present, who called the police. The man then expressed his intentions of self-harm when the first officers arrived on the scene.

The incident took place at around midnight on February 11. The police received a call from a woman who reported that a very upset member of her family had locked himself in his parents’ house and was threatening to injure himself if anyone tried to enter the house. A police team arrived on the scene and, after meeting the woman and assessing the situation, requested the presence of the expert negotiator. Although the police officers were able to guarantee the safety of almost all the family members who were on the property, the mother was locked inside with the man.

The appropriate protocol for such crises was activated immediately and an officer specialised in critical incidents from the Malaga Provincial Police Station went to the scene and made direct contact with the man who was suffering the episode.

After working for more than five hours with the man, the negotiator was able to resolve the incident satisfactorily. The man left the house on his own feet and without putting his family members at risk. The man, who had reportedly suffered a nervous breakdown, agreed to receive medical assistance and was taken to a medical centre for assessment.

