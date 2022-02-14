Emergency plan activated at the Isla Cristina wharf in Andalucia.

According to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a service attached to the Regional Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Junta de Andalucia a blaze broke out which affected premises and ships. The blaze broke out on the quayside in the town of Isla Cristina in Huelva.

According to the Junta de Andalucia: “The fire started shortly before 2pm. Several individuals called 112 for help because a fire was affecting a seafood warehouse located on Calle Muelle Martínez Catena.

“Immediately, the 112 call centre alerted the Provincial Fire Brigade, the Guardia Civil, the Local Police, the Port Authority and the 061 Health Emergency Centre.”

The fire broke out on Sunday, February 13. Firefighters rushed to tackle the blaze. Local residents were advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to the smoke rising from the fire.

According to the Fire Brigade two seafood and frozen food warehouses, a building materials warehouse, a metal carpentry warehouse, a bakery and a bar were affected by the fire.

Mayor Jenaro Orta, activated the Municipal Emergency Plan (PEM) shortly after 4pm.

