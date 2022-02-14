Disruption of the water supplies in Mijas

There will be a disruption in water supplies in Mijas today, February 14, until February 21.

There will be a disruption in water supplies in Mijas today, Monday, February 14, until February 21, between Cabo Pino and Cala de Mijas.

The public company, Acosol, dependent on the Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa del Sol Occidental, will be carrying out a series of repairs on the East branch of the main supply pipes of the Costa del Sol, due to the ageing state of the current pipes.

Due to the magnitude of these actions and the high impact they would have on the population and the geographical area affected, Acosol will make use of existing alternative resources so that consumption can be replaced to a large extent, or at least the effects on supply will be temporary while the work takes place over this week.

The areas affected by the repairs where there will be a temporary interruption of supply are the urbanisations of Calahonda, Riviera, Miraflores, Torrenueva, Jardin Botanico, Los Claveles, La Cortijera and the urban centre of La Cala de Mijas as well as urbanisations to the north.

In the rest of the towns, such as Fuengirola and Las Lagunas de Mijas, there could be occasional alterations to the supply conditions at high levels.

It is very important that water used for the irrigation of gardens, public and private, street washing and uses other than for human supply is drastically reduced in order to conserve water.

