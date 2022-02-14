Decision time comes for Malaga’s Tivoli World workers.

Workers from Tivoli and members of the Comisiones Obreras will be heading to Andalucia’s Superior Court of Justice on Wednesday, February 16. They will be heading to the Malaga headquarters where the trial will decide what will happen to workers at Tivoli World.

Staff are hoping that the court will side with them and they will get their jobs back. They hope that once again the Costa del Sol’s Tivoli World will be brought back into operation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The manager of Tivoli World, Mariano Hidalgo, believes that the legal fallout should not fall on the employees. He commented: “The bottom line is that there has been a contract of sale and the workers were subrogated to the company that bought the park”.

If the court agrees with the workers, then the company Tremón will incur the 9 million-plus euros worth of debt left behind by Cipasa. The company would also have to take on the entire workforce.

If the company does not want to open Tivoli World again then the staff would need to be dismissed through legal channels. Hidalgo explained: “It would be illogical for a company that has bought Tivoli to operate it rather than to prefer to compensate and liquidate the workers.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.