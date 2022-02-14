Covid numbers in the Valencian Community – Monday, February 14

Here are the Covid numbers in the Valencian Community, for Monday, February 14, released by the Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers in the Valencian Community today, Monday, February 14, as collected from the provinces. A total of 11,863 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests.

Since the last update, another 20 deaths from coronavirus have been reported, all from the last fifteen days, except 3 deaths that occurred in the month of January. These were nine women aged between 64 and 99 years, and 11 men, aged between 68 and 101.

Valencian hospitals currently have 1,327 coronavirus patients admitted, with 133 of them in the ICU. From this total, 195 are in the province of Castellon, with 14 in the ICU; 413 in the province of Alicante, 48 of them in the ICU; and 719 in the province of Valencia, 71 in the ICU.

With this update, the total number of positives since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,246,971 people. The new cases by province are 969 in Castellon (152,289 in total), 3,415 in Alicante (438,823), and 7,479 in Valencia (655,852).

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 8,838: 1,014 in the province of Castellon, 3,387 in Alicante, and 4,437 in Valencia. Unassigned cases remain at seven, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

