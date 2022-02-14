Here are the Covid numbers in Spain – Monday, February 14, released by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers for Spain today, Monday, February 14, as collected from the autonomous communities. A drop in the accumulated incidence rate is very noticeable, falling 217 points to 1,244 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

A total of 68,706 new infections have been added over the weekend since Friday, and another 601 deaths, which correspond, in part, to delays in notification.

With this increase, Spain reaches a total of10,672,906 positives and 96,596 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Despite the fact that according to the Health ‘traffic light’ system, the country remains at risk ‘very high’, a downward trend in the numbers has been a reality for several weeks.

Hospital pressure also drops, with 12,170 coronavirus patients admitted, compared to 12,843 on Friday. The capacity of beds for these patients stands at 9.80 per cent, half a point below the previous report.

There is also a favourable downward trend in the ICUs, with 1,525 people admitted, 63 fewer than last Friday 11, and a Covid occupation of 16.34 per cent, compared to the previous 16.94 per cent.

Murcia is currently the community with the highest 14-day cumulative incidence, with 1,861.39 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Galicia follows, with 1,869.57 cases, and Cantabria with 1,809.56. At the opposite extreme is Andalucia, with 539.03 points, and the Canary Islands, with 555.24.

All of the age groups show a decreased incidence. The group that presents the highest number of infections is that of those under 11 years of age, with 1,811.01 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Young people between 12 and 19 years old follow, with 1,809.42. The least affected groups are adults ages between 60 and 69, with 717.30cases, and the elderly between 70 and 79 years, with 760.27 cases, as reported by 20minutos.es.

