Catfished: Woman conned out of £80,000 by rogue

Catfished: Manchester woman conned out of £80,000 by a rogue.

Sharon Bulmer has shared her story in the hope of preventing other people from falling for a similar scam. She fell in love and even ended a 29-year relationship before realising she had been catfished.

The rogue tricked her out of nearly £80,000. The scammer had pretended to be called Murphy Townsend and had used a photo of the Latvian defence minister, Artis Pabriks.

The pair first “met” when Sharon answered a Facebook message from “Murphy.” As the relationship grew she was asked to pay for flights that never happened and also for medical bills.

Sharon revealed: “He asked me to help him and I did, but over the time it’s got me into huge debt and because I have fallen for this person,

“I just wanted to help him so much. I know I have been a fool but these are the things we do for love.”

Sharon added: “Murphy was sweet when I first met him, nothing at all made me think anything different about him,

“He was very interesting when I kept talking to him.

“I felt loved in a way, I felt cared for. I think it’s because he’s an older person, he had an older head.”

After falling for “Murphy” she ended her relationship.

Sharon commented: “I fell out of love, I wanted more and that’s where Murphy came in. He promised me the world and god knows what else.”

Sharon hopes to prevent other people from being scammed so has shared her story. Sharon said: “I want to help anyone out there to not be taken by these idiots and just try and get on with my life.”

