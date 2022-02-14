Brits Warned: Russia could launch missiles ‘in minutes’. Brits still in Ukraine have been warned to leave immediately.

The Armed Forces Minister James Heappey has warned that Brits should leave immediately as fears grow that Putin could invade and launch deadly missiles in minutes.

The UK Foreign Office called on British citizens to leave the country on Friday. It advised that Brits should do so “while commercial means are still available”.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday, February 14, Mr Heappey stated: “this isn’t a warning about something which could happen in three months time”.

“This is a warning because minutes after Putin gives the order, missiles and bombs could be landing on Ukrainian cities and that means British citizens should leave now while they have the opportunity.”

He went on to add: “We’ve seen now that there’s 130,000 combat troops around Ukraine’s land borders. There’s thousands more on amphibious shipping in the Black Sea.

“Russia has concentrated artillery missile systems and combat air in the area. And, perhaps more ominously, although it grabs less headlines, all of the combat enablers, the logistics, the fuel, the medical supplies, the bridging assets, are all also now in place.

“So, the reason that the travel advice changed on Friday and the urgency of the messaging since is that the attack could effectively now happen with no notice.”

