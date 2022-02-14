Breaking: Police shoot dead attacker in Gare du Nord station Paris

Police in Paris have said that they have shot dead an attacker who tried to stab officers in the Gare du Nord train station.

The incident, which happened around 07:00 CET, was announced by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Twitter.

In the statement, the minister said: “The police officers used their weapons, thereby averting any danger to themselves and to passengers”.

The death of the unidentified assailant was confirmed by Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebarri later confirmed on RMC, who said that he had “died on the spot” while the two officers were “slightly injured”.

🔴 L'homme qui a agressé les policiers à la gare du Nord de Paris ce matin est décédé annonce Jean-Baptiste Djebbari. #ApollineMatin pic.twitter.com/Rditult8aw — RMC (@RMCinfo) February 14, 2022



A police source told Euronews that the suspect was carrying a knife with a 30-cm blade and that investigations are ongoing to try and identify the attacker and the motive for the attack.

