Breaking: One dead and eight hospitalised after drinks spiked

German police said this morning that one man was dead and eight others had been hospitalised after drinks were spiked in a Bavarian bar.

Speaking to German news agency DPA, police said that the man who died was 52 years old and that those who were hospitalised ranged in ages from 33 to 52.

The incident happened Saturday night in the Bavarian town of Weiden, with police saying that when they arrived at the bar they found people lying on the ground suffering from stomach cramps. Ambulances were called and the affected were removed to the local hospital.

Police have not provided more information as the investigation is ongoing, but they have said that the group ordered and shared a single bottle of alcohol.

A police spokeswoman told public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk that there was a suspicion of negligent homicide but that they weren’t looking at any suspects for the time being.

The incidence of drinks being spiked is one again in the spotlight with one man dead and eight hospitalised, however with scant information available it is impossible to say who or what was responsible.

