Breaking news: France at least seven killed in explosion

An explosion and a fire in South-western France has killed at least seven people, including a new-born baby. Local media reports say that the new-born is one of two children killed in the explosion.

French Interior Minister, Gerald Darmanin, who is expected to travel to the scene later today said on Twitter that: “He gave his full support to the emergency services,” adding: “Thoughts to the victims and their loved ones.”

The Pyrenees-Orientales fire and rescue department said the explosion took place in the heart of Saint-Laurent-de-la-Salanque at around 1.30am this morning.

A fire is understood to have engulfed the homes which are above a row of shops with firefighters and medical teams still on the scene.

Saint-Laurent-de-la-Salanque in French , Sant Llorenç de la Salanca in Catalan , is a French town and commune located in Pyrénées the Orientales department and the Languedoc-Roussillon , crossed by the Agly . As its name indicates, it is located in the small eastern subregion of Roussillon de la Salanca , a very low-lying coastal area with lagoons and marshes dried-up salt not far from the Spanish border.

The cause of the explosion that killed the seven killed is not yet clear, with the authorities still conducting their investigations.

