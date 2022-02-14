Breaking: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tests positive for COVID

The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, has tested positive for COVID, just days after her husband, Prince Charles, also had a positive test.

Clarence House has revealed that 74-year-old Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for COVID.

A spokesman stated: “Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines.”

An announcement made on Thursday, February 10, revealed that Camilla’s husband, Prince Charles, had tested positive for COVID. The announcement came just two days after he had been in contact with the Queen at Windsor, who was reported not to be experiencing any symptoms at the time.

The day before his positive test, Charles and Camilla had spent time with the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, and other people at an event held at the British Museum.

When the Prince of Wales tested positive, Camilla said that she was “luckily” negative, as she had been tested “so many times”.

This was the second time that Charles had had a positive test result, and both he and Camilla have received the booster jab of the vaccine.

