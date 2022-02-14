A spectacular rescue exercise was carried out in the cable car facility by Benalmadena firefighters



Javier Marin, the Councilor for Security from Benalmadena Town Council, reported this Monday, February 14, on a practical exercise that was carried out by Benalmadena firefighters high above Mount Calamorro, overlooking the municipality.

The purpose of this exercise was to test the speed and efficiency in both turning out, and subsequently carrying out, any necessary rescue operation of the gondola lift passengers in the event of an emergency situation arising in one of the cable cars at any time.

“This exercise is carried out annually to guarantee a quick and effective rescue action for passengers in the cabin”, explained Javier Marin.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



During this morning, 25 firefighting professionals from Benalmadena Fire Station carried out practical rescue exercises in the cable car installation, to refresh their training, and hone their skills in the event of having to act on this facility in an emergency.

As clarified by Benalmadena Fire Chief, David Bañasco, “Accidents at these facilities are not common, as it is a safe means of transport, but we must be prepared for any unforeseen situation”, as reported by diariosur.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.