Andalucia calls for an end to limited capacity at sporting events

The government of Andalucia plans to call for an end to limited capacity at sporting events, a measure that has been in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Andalucia will ask for the restrictions on capacity limits at sporting events to be lifted at the next meeting of the Interterritorial Board.

This was stated on February 14 to journalists in La Palma del Condado (Huelva) by the Andalucian regional minister for Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, who explained that the use of the COVID passport is declining because “the figures we have, although still not normal, show a clear downward trend, so we have to remove the coercive measures”.

The Minister thanked the catering and nightlife industries, hospitals and residences for the elderly for “the immense work they have done in asking people for the passport, which has not only encouraged them to make their establishments safe but also to encourage those who are more reluctant to get vaccinated”, which has brought the number of unvaccinated Andalucians down to 290,000.

This downward trend will also lead the Regional Ministry of Health to propose “normalising sporting events, both outdoors and indoors”.

The proposal that Andalucia will take to next Wednesday’s meeting is that “there should be no limits to capacity for this type of event”.

