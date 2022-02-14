An accident on A7 causes a 9km traffic jam

This morning an accident on the road near Paterna in Valencia, causes a 9km traffic jam on the road towards Alicante.

The announcement was made by the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) with higher volumes than usual experienced on the roads.

No information has been provided as to the circumstances of the accident or whether there were any injuries, with just the news that the one lane had to be closed.

The DGT have asked motorists to use alternative routes whilst the area is cleared.

The higher volume of traffic has resulted in more traffic jams around the Community of Valencian roads with incidences on the V-30, the V-21 and the CV-30, according to the information provided by the DGT.

On the V-30, at 9.20 a.m., there were two kilometres of traffic jams at Quart de Poblet in the direction of the A-7, while on the V-21 there were three kilometres of traffic jams in the direction of the entrance to Valencia. Finally, on the CV-30, at the height of Paterna and at the same time, there was one kilometre of slow traffic.

The DGT have asked motorists to avoid the area if possible and to take care as the roads become busier, while they try and clear the accident that causes the 9km traffic jam on the A7.

