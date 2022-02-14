Almeria man arrested for carrying loaded sawn-off shotgun down the street

A man carrying a loaded sawn-off shotgun down the street in Almeria has been arrested by the National Police



National Police officers in Almeria arrested a 37-year-old man last February 6, for carrying a modified sawn-off shotgun, with a cartridge loaded in the chamber, while walking through the streets of the city.

In a statement from the force they explained that several calls were received by the 091 emergency number 091 informing them about a man in Plaza Cepero, who, according to witness statements, was carrying a firearm.

The incident occurred at 2:25am on February 6, when officers located the detainee, who, being surprised, tried to hide the weapon by inserting it into the sleeve of his sweatshirt, while still revealing the barrels.

In the subsequent body search to which he was subjected, the National Police seized a 12/70 calibre shotgun with parallel and sawn barrels, containing one cartridge in the chamber, and three more in his pockets.

He allegedly offered strong resistance to his arrest, but was eventually brought to justice, accused of the crimes of attacking an officer of the law, injuries, and the illegal possession of weapons.

The Spanish Penal Code punishes the crime of being in possession of those long firearms that have had their original characteristics modified, with the penalty of one to two years in prison, as reported by larazon.es.