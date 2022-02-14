Alfaz-based CHUMS of Charity are great friends to have

CHUMS DONATION: Food and vital supplies for Alfaz’s Food Bank Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

CHUMS of Charity provided €600 of provisions for Alfaz’s Voluntariado Social, which is responsible for the local Food Bank.

The CHUMS supermarket pallet was piled high, not only with non-perishable food supplies but also household cleaning products and personal hygiene items.

The 100 or so members of CHUMS, which was created in 2015, are British residents now living in the Marina Baja area although the charity itself is based in Alfaz.

CHUMS’ Marilyn and Peter Rogers presented the donation to Voluntariado Social president Antonio Viso and volunteer Pilar Boiz, accompanied by Alfaz councillors Martine Mertens and Isabel Muñoz.

“We are a small friendly group of people who like to get together a few times each month for either lunch or coffee,” said CHUMS president, Marilyn.

“We are fully registered and support the four Food Banks in Alfaz, Benidorm, La Nucia and Finestrat,” she explained.


“We raise money with raffles at our various events and are always very happy to receive donations, no matter how small.”

For more information about CHUMS of Charity, ring Marilyn on 965 864 394.


