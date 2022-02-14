Police in Lincolnshire have warned that Paul Robson, a dangerous sex offender has escaped from prison on Sunday morning, saying that he poses a real threat to woman and children.

Lincolnshire Police have said that Robson could be anywhere in the country and that people should not approach him as can cause “real harm to anyone he comes across”. They urged anyone who does see him to dial 999 immediately.

Robson, who was jailed for life after crawling through a cat flap into a woman’s home and subjecting her to a series of attacks, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp in Boston, Lincolnshire, at around 7am.

The escaped convict, Robson, who already had a long history of violent sex attacks on women and young girls, was described by a judge at Oxford Crown Court as a “menace to females” after he put a pillowcase over the rape victim’s head and held a knife to her throat.

The sex offender had been in and out of prison for attacks against adult women and girls as young as eight in the 16 years before he was handed the life term.

The 56-year-old as described as being of slim build, with a bald head and a long goatee beard.

Police initially believed he was in the Boston area but have now said he could be “anywhere in the country”.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox said: “We are still working tirelessly to locate Paul Robson and are still working through numerous lines of enquiry. He could be anywhere in the country, and we are really keen to hear from the public with potential sightings so we can take this man off our streets.

“Robson is a dangerous sex offender and while he presents a particular danger to women and young children, I believe he can cause real harm to anyone he comes across.

“If you see Robson, please do not approach him, and do not try to apprehend him yourself. Call 999 immediately. We are really grateful for all the shares so far and rest assured we will continue our efforts to find and arrest him. Thank you.”

Police have provided no further details on his potential whereabouts or how a dangerous sex offender could have escaped from the prison in Lincolnshire.

