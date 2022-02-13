Ximo Puig announces the end of Covid passports

Covid passports will not be extended beyond March 1 announces Ximo Puig



Ximo Puig, the president of the Generalitat, announced this Friday, February 11, that the Consell will not extend the requirement of the Covid certificate from March 1. This measure was already on the table given the good health data recently, with the second extension approved by the regional administration due to expire on February 28.

“I don’t think it’s necessary”, admitted Puig in an interview with the Cadena Ser program Hora 25. “If the health situation continues as it is right now, with a very massive decrease in infections, and what is more important, hospitalisations and occupation of ICUs, the will is that there is no restriction beyond the necessary time”.

Asked about the Fallas and Magdalena festivals, he pointed out that “there will be some measure”, such as the mandatory mask indoors, or in open spaces where larger crowds occur. The health protocol for festive events is due to be updated, which will include a series of recommendations.

The head of the Consell praised the citizens of the Community for their “extraordinary” behaviour, and pointed out that “when the final result of the pandemic is seen, within the enormous misfortune that it has entailed, Valencian autonomy will be more positive than others”.

Finally, he assured that he was in favour of “moving towards normality”, although he stressed that “we still have a pandemic situation”.

Once the passport requirement ends, the only restrictions that will continue will be with capacities in the hospitality and leisure sector, with a maximum of ten people per table. Professional events, such as the Professional League, and the ACB basketball, are allowed up to 85 per cent, without forgetting the use of the mask in closed places for public use.

Epidemiological data of the last week have confirmed the collapse of the sixth wave, with a 32 per cent reduction in the total number of infections compared to the previous period.

There have been 252 fewer hospitalised patients (-39 in ICUs), and a drop in the accumulated incidence rate of almost two thousand points compared to February 1, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

