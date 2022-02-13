Which Malaga towns are at risk of depopulation? The smallest town in the Malaga province only has 173 registered inhabitants.

According to the latest data published by the National Statistics Institute (INE), 45 towns in the Malaga province are at risk of depopulation. In the last year though only 20 of these towns have seen their populations dwindle.

Six new municipalities have seen their populations drop though. This includes Villanueva de la Concepción in the Antequera region and the Nororma region’s Archidona. The smallest town in the Malaga province is now Salares, previously this was Atajate.

The second vice-president of the Diputación de Málaga, Natacha Rivas has said that depopulation is a problem in Malaga. Rivas also said that other parts of Spain are more seriously affected.

Rivas has encouraged Malaga politicians: “not to lower our guard and to continue to focus our policies on ending the territorial gap between the capital and the inland municipalities”.

According to Rivas, small towns in Malaga must be made attractive to live, work and invest in.

The worst areas hit by depopulation according to the Provincial Council last year were the regions of the Serrania de Ronda and Axarquia.

Over the last few years, many towns have seen their populations drop by more than 20 per cent. This includes towns such as Alfarnatejo, Alfarnate, Canillas de Aceituno, Árchez, Alcaucín, Salares and Arenas, in the Axarquía region.

The Antequera region has been hit hard too and affected towns include Benarrabá, Genalguacil, Jubrique, Alpandeire, Benalauría, Faraján, Igualeja, Serrato, Algatocín, Benadalid, Cortes de la Frontera and Jimera de Líbar, and Cañete La Real.

The Guadalhorce region’s Yunquera has also been hit by a falling population in recent years.

