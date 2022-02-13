WADA to investigate entourage of 15 year old skater who tested positive

The World Ant-Doping Agency (WADA) is to investigate the entourage of teenage sensation, 15-year-old Kamila Valieva who tested positive for a banned drug plunging her into a doping scandal at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva Valieva is waiting on a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing was thrown into the spotlight after it became known that she tested positive for a banned substance before the games. The youngster who set the competition alight by performing a jump that no one had achieved before, had her ban repealed by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to allow her to complete at the Winter Olympics.

Under investigation also is her winning performance at the European Games earlier this year.

WADA said in a statement to Reuters on Sunday that it would ask its independent Intelligence and Investigations Department to investigate the coaches, doctors and other adults surrounding the athlete. This after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it had formally asked WADA to launch an investigation.

They also said that RUSADA had indicated it had already started investigating the entourage because Valieva is a minor.

Valieva tested positive for a banned heart drug at her national championships last December, but it took more than six weeks for her to be notified, allowing her to compete in Beijing. The drug is on the banned list of performance enhancing drugs.

Her future at the Games, and a gold for the Russian Olympic Committee in the team event that she dominated on Monday, now hang in the balance amid a global outcry over Moscow’s doping history

Tutberidze, the most sought-after figure skating coach in Russia, has not responded to Reuters emails, however on Saturday, she had declared that she was certain Valieva was “clean and innocent” in an interview with Russian state television.

At 15, Valieva is one of the youngest athletes to have a positive test revealed at the Olympics, prompting outrage and questions about the role of the adults around her and the continuing scourge of Russian doping in international sport. Russia were given a ban by the IOC after it became clear that athletes often did not act alone but were supported by a network, including medics, coaches, agents and family and friends.

The commission can sanction individuals for a number of violations that include doping, unsportsmanlike conduct and harassment. Sanctions can range from reprimands to permanent exclusion from the Olympics.

A panel of three judges for CAS will hear arguments from the IOC, WADA and International Skating Union to reinstate a ban lifted by the Russian Anti-Doping Authority on Feb. 9. CAS has said they will notify all parties on Monday.

The gold medals for the February 7th woman’s team event has also not yet been awarded pending the CAS decision. The fate of the gold medal that has not been awarded for the Feb.

All eyes will be on CAS as WADA say they will investigate the entourage of 15 year old skater who tested positive, especially those of the teams that lie in second, third and fourth place of the woman’s team event.

